[VIDEO] Training The Mind: Hazel Findlay’s Climbing Process

In the 2nd episode of this seasons La Sportiva Living Legends, we travel to Wales, in particular Snowdonia, a place where one of the best trad climbers in the world Hazel Findlay calls her home.

Along with fellow La Sportiva athlete Madeleine Cope, Hazel takes us on a day out in some her local climbing spots.

After studying psychology at university, Hazel has maintained her interest in the mental process of human behaviour throughout her climbing career, which has led her to starting her own climbing coaching business, something she does alongside being a professional climber for such brands as La Sportiva and Black Diamond.

We explore the past, present and future with Hazel, the slate quarries of Llanberis as well as the process of training the mind.

Climbs featured in this video:

First climb: The Mau Mau – E4 6a

2nd climb (DWS): Soap On A Rope – E4 / 6b+

Need help with climbing training? Check out Hazel’s coaching business:

http://bit.ly/32qTPsT