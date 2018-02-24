After twenty years, this unclimbed problem, The Rail, Font 8b+ has been worked, worked again and finally has a first ascent from Dan Varian. 'The Rail' at Bowden Doors, Northumberland had been a project for over twenty years.

YouTube Text In 2011, Dan Varian first looked at the bouldering project line and began working it. After two years of attempts, many setbacks and lots of petrol, Dan climbed the line at Font 8b+. A brilliant first ascent. Director: Nick Brown

Producer: Nick Brown

Athletes: Dan Varian