Video of the first ascent of the boulder "Upgrade U" in the Frankenjura. This project was found around 20 years ago and various climbers in the Frankenjura have attempted it.

I got the tip to try this from Mawi and once I found it, it took me around 10 days to do it, including a lot of beta changes up until the last day. Doing it didn’t feel too bad, after a tiny but very significant change in beta.

I still think though that 8C is an appropriate grade for it and I believe its the hardest boulder in the Frankenjura at the moment.

And yes, it is named after the Beyoncé song 😉