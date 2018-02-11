Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.

Filmed and Edited by David Petts. With thanks to Scarpa, Friction Labs, Climb Skin, Organic Climbing, The Arch Climbing Wall, The Depot Climbing Wall, The White Spider Climbing Wall.