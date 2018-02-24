After twenty years, this unclimbed problem, The Rail, Font 8b+ has been worked, worked again and finally has a first ascent from Dan Varian. 'The Rail' at Bowden Doors, Northumberland had been a project for over twenty years.
Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.
Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.
Currently nearly every climber went to Rocklands (Alexander Megos, Nalle Hukkataival, Dave Graham, ...). We've already been there a few months ago to enjoy some awesome weeks bouldering on orange sandstone.
Angefangen hat der Trip nach Japan auf ungewöhnliche Art und Weise, nämlich per WhatsApp. Anna Stöhr hat Jule Wurm in einer Textnachricht gefragt, wie es ihr geht und ob sie Lust hat zum Bouldern nach Japan zu fahren. Nach einem Blick in ihren Terminkalender hat Jule schnell eine Zusage gemacht.
"A gem rarer than diamonds." That's how BD Athlete Nalle Hukkataival describes The Finnish Line (V16). Sitting untouched for years within a mecca for bouldering, Nalle's latest testpiece has it all-aesthetics, difficulty and a beautiful setting. Plus, it's now a contender for Rocklands' hardest boulder problem.