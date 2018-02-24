CLOSE
Jernej Kruder on 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (FB 8C) (c) Jernej Kruder

Jernej Kruder sends Chris Sharma's test piece "Catalan witness the fitness" 8c in Cova del ocell, Spain.

Twenty-Year-Long 8b+ Boulder Problem Finally Climbed (c) EpicTV

After twenty years, this unclimbed problem, The Rail, Font 8b+ has been worked, worked again and finally has a first ascent from Dan Varian. 'The Rail' at Bowden Doors, Northumberland had been a project for over twenty years.

Battling To Climb 'Immortel' On Reunion Island (c) Davie Soul

Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.

Wild Lines: Fontainebleau (c) EpicTV

Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.

ROCKLANDS - Bouldering on Orange Sandstone | South Africa 2017 (c) BlocBusters

Currently nearly every climber went to Rocklands (Alexander Megos, Nalle Hukkataival, Dave Graham, ...). We've already been there a few months ago to enjoy some awesome weeks bouldering on orange sandstone.

Highballs in Petrohrad (c) Petrohradské Padání

Da viele Leute aus Deutschland ins tschechische Petrohrad zum Bouldern kommen, hat mich der Local Petr Resch auf einen Film über Highballs in diesem Bouldergebiet aufmerksam gemacht.

Anna Stöhr & Jule Wurm - Lost in Japan (c) Mammut

Angefangen hat der Trip nach Japan auf ungewöhnliche Art und Weise, nämlich per WhatsApp. Anna Stöhr hat Jule Wurm in einer Textnachricht gefragt, wie es ihr geht und ob sie Lust hat zum Bouldern nach Japan zu fahren. Nach einem Blick in ihren Terminkalender hat Jule schnell eine Zusage gemacht.

Nalle Hukkataival on 'The Finnish Line' (V16) (c) Black Diamond Equipment

"A gem rarer than diamonds." That's how BD Athlete Nalle Hukkataival describes The Finnish Line (V16). Sitting untouched for years within a mecca for bouldering, Nalle's latest testpiece has it all-aesthetics, difficulty and a beautiful setting. Plus, it's now a contender for Rocklands' hardest boulder problem.

A Day at The Sassies (c) One Man One Dog Pictures

Dru Mack climbs at The Sassies for the first time. "Paula Abdul" v10, "Pinotage sit" v10, "Splash of Red" v10 and "Ghost in the Darkness" v10.

Bernd Zangerl - 'Into The Sun' (c) Ray Demski

489 days after falling from a boulder Bernd Zangerl returns to high level climbing with his first ascent of "Into the Sun". A film by Ray Demski - raydemski.com.

