La Reunion

Battling To Climb 'Immortel' On Reunion Island (c) Davie Soul

Alban Levier made the first ascent of Immortel 7C/V9 back in 2016, and now he's back with a new team and a new tour of the best rock climbing spots on the island. First up, back to Immortel to try and repeat Alban's route, a crimpy, technical highball which will require all their determination and fight to try and solve the problem.

[VIDEO] The North Face La Reunion Expedition

Im Juni hatte ein internationales Kletterteam um die The North Face Athleten Caroline Ciavaldini und James Pearson die "Zembrocal" eröffnet, eine neue Mehrseillängenroute an einer Basaltwand auf der französischen Insel La Réunion. Für Caroline Ciavaldini war die Expedition ein ganz besonderes Erlebnis: Sie verbrachte einen Großteil ihrer Kindheit auf der Insel: "Ich wollte der Welt meine kleine Insel zeigen und ich wollte den Menschen auf der Insel meine Welt zeigen. Deshalb sind wir nach La Réunion zurückgekehrt."

La Réunion Expedition: Internationales Kletterteam eröffnet neue Mehrseillängenroute

Ein internationales Kletterteam bestehend aus James Pearson (GB), Caroline Ciavaldini (FR), Sam Elias (USA), Yuji Hirayama (JPN) und Jacopo Larcher (IT) hat erfolgreich die "Zembrocal", eine neue Mehrseillängenroute an einer Basaltwand auf der Insel Réunion, eröffnet und befreit.

