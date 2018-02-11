Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.
The cradle of bouldering for over 130 years, in Fontainebleau the first 8A already boasts a 33-year history. However, even today, with the advent of a ninth Bleau grade, Jacky Godoffe's C’était demain remains a tough nut to crack.
2 part film about a trip to Fontainebleau. Showing a range of grades from 6a to 8a+. In the first week the climbers took their housemate Lauren for a few days who has never climbed before and she met some interesting people along the way...
"Out of Sight II" will take you on a journey from an unusual perspective, the forest of Fontainebleau as you have never seen it. World class climbers take on the hardest blocs in the forest as well as some of the more known problems.
Back in March of 2015 Sean McColl took a two week trip to the enchanted and somewhat creepy forests of Fontainebleau, France. His trip wasn't short of hard sends; with an 8B flash and handful of 8B+ sends.
Das Black Diamond Team, Black Diamond Athleten und zahlreiche Boulderer fanden sich an den Ostertagen zusammen, um Besucher der Bouldergebiete auf nachhaltige Verhaltensweisen am Fels und in der Natur hinzuweisen.
Andreas Barth, Dorothea Karalus & friends had a great trip with good weather and obviously lots of climbing. Doro seems to be back in shape, doing her big project from 2013, "Frisson" (8a+), which is her 50th boulder 8a and harder!
In 1996 Marc Le Menestrel opened one of the hardest routes in the forest of Fontainebleau, known as L'alchimiste. Not long after Marc's ascent, the crux holds were mysteriously broken, and the route was deemed impossible.
Jährlich an Ostern tummeln sich ca. 10.000 Boulderer an den Felsen und sonstige Besucher im Wald rund um Fontainbleau. Black Diamond wird vom 03.-06.04.2015 mit einem Team von Black Diamond-Athleten und Internen vor Ort sein, um dort die Besucher auf den bewussten Umgang mit Natur und Fels aufmerksam zu machen.
The best problems of Christian Dierks trips to Fontainebleau in 2014. Highlights are "Rataplat" (7b), "L'Angle Bens" (7a+) and "Le Fil En Aiguille" (6c+). If anybody has information about the unknown Boulder at 5:34 please let him know.