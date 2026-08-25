VIDEO: Adam Ondra on „Circus Maximus“

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This was the perfect last day, as I made the first repetition (all-free repetition with falls and rests, but no redpoint). This is truly one of the best lines I have ever seen. And it could be the hardest route ever ascended without chalk ground up ✌

Massive, 60-meter rock face, and perfect line just in the middle. The first 10 meters are less difficult, and then it is constantly difficult in its entirety, combining small pockets and crimps with very slopey feet and no rests. After 14 years of its existence, it still has no repetition.

So redpoint without chalk will be so hard and so cool