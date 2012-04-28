CLOSE
Tom Bolger on 'Victima Perez' (9a) (c) MadSkillz Media

After struggling for years with injuries, Tom Bolger is finally back on form, sending his 10-th 9a with a a rare repeat of Victima Perez in Margalefs Finestra sector.

Alex Megos in 'First round, first minute' (9b) (c) Red Bull Content Pool

In diesem Video ist die komplette Begehung von Chris Sharmas "First round, first minute" (9b) im spanischen Margalef durch Alex Megos zu sehen, die ihm am 31. Dezember 2015 nach fünf Tagen Arbeit gelang. Es war die dritte bekannte Begehung von "First round, first minute" und Alex' erste 9b.

Kai Lightner in "Era Vella" (9a) (c) Evolv Sports

Der 15-jährige US-Amerikaner Kai Lightner nahm sich Anfang 2015 gerade einmal 10 Tage Zeit, um zum ersten Mal auf einen Klettertrip außerhalb der USA zu gehen und dort seine bis dato schwierigste Route zu versuchen.

Stefano Ghisolfi Repeats Chris Sharma's "Demencia Senil" (9a+) (c) EpicTV

Italian strong man Stefano Ghisolfi made a pilgrimage to the Spanish climbing mecca of Margalef to attempt a piece of climbing history. "Demencia Senil" (9a+/5.15a), first established by Chris Sharma in 2009, is a monumentally steep roof climbed almost exclusively on small, sharp pockets.

Felipe Camargo repeating "Era Vella" (9a) (c) Singing Rock

SINGING ROCK athlete Felipe Camargo repeated "Era Vella" (9a) in Margalef, Spain in 22 June 2015. Felipe is on an almost three-months climbing trip to Europe. His first stop was in Spain.

[VIDEO] Sasha DiGiulian "Era Vella" (9a)

In March of 2012, 5 months after her historic ascent of "Pure Imagination", adidas team athlete, Sasha DiGiulian, traveled to Spain in search of her next level. After a month of searching for a route that suited her best, she once again climbed the grade of 9a (5.14d) with her ascent of "Era Vella" in Margalef. Sasha remains the only American women to climb the grade of 5.14d (9a). Keith Ladzinski and Andy Mann (3 Strings Productions) were there to capture her efforts and tell the story.

[VIDEO] Alizee Dufraisse sends "Coma Sant Pere" (8c+)

"Coma Sant Pere" is a 50 meter route in a big wall close to Era Bella in Margalef. There are 3 sections with long moves. The first one is a boulder with a jump and the others are more resistance.

Sasha DiGiulian gelingt zweite 9a

Sasha DiGiulian konnte mit "Era Bella" ihre zweite 9a nach "Pure Imagination" klettern. Die Route im Spanischen Margalef wurde von Chris Sharma erstbegangen.

