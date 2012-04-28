In March of 2012, 5 months after her historic ascent of "Pure Imagination", adidas team athlete, Sasha DiGiulian, traveled to Spain in search of her next level. After a month of searching for a route that suited her best, she once again climbed the grade of 9a (5.14d) with her ascent of "Era Vella" in Margalef. Sasha remains the only American women to climb the grade of 5.14d (9a). Keith Ladzinski and Andy Mann (3 Strings Productions) were there to capture her efforts and tell the story.