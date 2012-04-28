In diesem Video ist die komplette Begehung von Chris Sharmas "First round, first minute" (9b) im spanischen Margalef durch Alex Megos zu sehen, die ihm am 31. Dezember 2015 nach fünf Tagen Arbeit gelang. Es war die dritte bekannte Begehung von "First round, first minute" und Alex' erste 9b.
Der 15-jährige US-Amerikaner Kai Lightner nahm sich Anfang 2015 gerade einmal 10 Tage Zeit, um zum ersten Mal auf einen Klettertrip außerhalb der USA zu gehen und dort seine bis dato schwierigste Route zu versuchen.
Italian strong man Stefano Ghisolfi made a pilgrimage to the Spanish climbing mecca of Margalef to attempt a piece of climbing history. "Demencia Senil" (9a+/5.15a), first established by Chris Sharma in 2009, is a monumentally steep roof climbed almost exclusively on small, sharp pockets.
In March of 2012, 5 months after her historic ascent of "Pure Imagination", adidas team athlete, Sasha DiGiulian, traveled to Spain in search of her next level. After a month of searching for a route that suited her best, she once again climbed the grade of 9a (5.14d) with her ascent of "Era Vella" in Margalef. Sasha remains the only American women to climb the grade of 5.14d (9a). Keith Ladzinski and Andy Mann (3 Strings Productions) were there to capture her efforts and tell the story.