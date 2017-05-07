CLOSE
Jernej Kruder on 'Catalan Witness the Fitness' (FB 8C) (c) Jernej Kruder

Jernej Kruder sends Chris Sharma's test piece "Catalan witness the fitness" 8c in Cova del ocell, Spain.

Wild Lines: Fontainebleau (c) EpicTV

Three of the strongest climbers in the U.K, Dave Barrans, Matt Cousins and Nathan Phillips head to the magical bouldering forest of Fontainebleau in France. Their mission? Take on some of the hardest boulders in the forest, push each other to the limits and eat lots of cheese. Simple.

Scarpa Story Firnenburgbrothers (c) SCARPA SCHUHE

In dieser Story will Scarpa euch David und Ruben Firnenburg vorstellen und euch einen kurzen Einblick in deren Alltag geben.

Thomas Lindninger in 'Zerberus' (8B) (c) 45degrees

20 years ago Werner Thon made a remarkable first ascent of "Zerberus". Back then he graded it fb 8B+ and reached a new level of bouldering in Germany. Although it got downgraded to fb 8B later, it's still a testpiece for most and for sure one of the best boulder problems in the Frankenjura.

Scarpa Stories: Sebastian Halenke (c) Scarpa Schuhe

Sebastian Halenke ist bekannt für seine verrückte Frisur, aber muss man nicht etwas verrückt sein um beim Klettern in der Weltspitze mitmischen zu können. Macht euch selbst ein Bild von unserem Athleten mit dem roten Irokesenschnitt.

Pirmin Bertle in 'Murcielago' (8B), Argentinien (c) Pirmin Bertle

At the foot of the Altiplano in northern Argentina lies the wide and sandstone covered valley of Brealito at 2500m of altitude. The place is as calm and beautiful as it can be and there are some thousands of boulders to open (and to brush).

Pirmin Bertle on 'Ruta de Cobre' (9a) in Chile (c) Archiv Bertle

People call it the Mal de la Puna, the illness of the Altiplano, that is due to the lack of oxygen on this as vast as beautiful as lifeless plateau on 4000m, that spreads over thousands of kilometres in between Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Peru.

Freie Begehung der Muir Wall am El Capitan (c) Silvan Schüpbach, Dimitri Vogt

Vom 25. - 30.4.17 konnten Silvan Schüpbach und Dimitri Vogt die Route Muir Wall freiklettern. Während 6 Tagen in der 1000m hohen Wand des El Capitans, kletterten die beiden Schweizer alle 33 Seillängen bis 5.13c (8a+) frei.

Ueli Steck tödlich am Mount Everest verunglückt (c) Archiv Steck

Wie die "Himalayan Times" berichtet, wurde der Schweizer Extrembergsteiger Ueli Steck (40) bei einem Unfall in der Nähe von Camp II am Mount Everest am Sonntagmorgen getötet. Mehrere Quellen im Basislager des weltweit höchsten Gipfels haben dies bestätigt.

Pirmin Bertle: Sardegna Bouldering (c) Pirmin Bertle

Ever heard of bouldering in Sardegna? No? Neither did Pirmin Bertle! Why? No idea. Perhaps because many boulderers aren't that rapidly over moon because of the beauty of rock and setting as me and look more on the climbing specific features? Perhaps.

